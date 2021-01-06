Byrd carried once for four yards and caught one of his three targets for a seven-yard gain Sunday in the Patriots' 28-14 win over the Jets.

Byrd finished his first season in New England with a career-high 47 catches for 604 yards and a touchdown to go with two carries for 15 yards. He was a fixture on the field while suiting up in all 16 games, garnering an 89.1 percent offensive snap share over the course of the campaign. When signed as a free agent by New England last March, Byrd seemed headed for a complementary role, but after the team parted ways with Mohamed Sanu prior to Week 1, Byrd ended up seeing regular playing time all season. That context resulted in several fantasy-worthy efforts from Byrd, but the overall inconsistency of the New England passing game resulted in him being a hit-or-miss lineup option. The 27-year-old is eligible to become a free agent this coming offseason, but Mike Reiss of ESPN.com believes that that the Patriots' potential overhaul at wideout could include trying to keep Byrd around.