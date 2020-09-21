Byrd caught six passes (nine targets) for 72 yards in Sunday's 35-30 loss to Seattle.
Byrd remained as a starter opposite N'Keal Harry, logging 85 percent of the team's offensive snaps. The production finally caught up with the playing time after he started Week 1 and had zero receptions. Byrd should continue to see the field for the majority of offensive snaps against the Raiders on Sunday.
