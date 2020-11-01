Byrd caught three of four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Buffalo.
Byrd finished second on the team in both catches and receiving yards behind Jakobi Meyers. If neither Julian Edelman (knee) nor N'Keal Harry (concussion) suits up in Week 9 against the Jets, Byrd should continue to start opposite Meyers against New York's vulnerable secondary.
