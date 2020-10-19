Byrd hauled in three of his four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

Byrd led the Patriots' Week 6 wide receiver corps in playing time (55 of a possible 57 snaps on offense), catches and yards, but that was in the context of a game in which QB Cam Newton only recorded 157 passing yards. Five contests into the 2020 season, Byrd's steady role in New England's offense has given him modest utility in PPR formats, with the 27-year-old having logged a 17-217-0 stat line in that span.