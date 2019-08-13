Patriots' D'Angelo Ross: Reverts to IR

Ross (undisclosed) went unclaimed on waivers and will now revert to the Patriots' injured reserve, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It is unclear what injury Ross, an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico, is dealing with. He will now be forced to look ahead to the 2020 season unless both he and the Patriots can reach an injury settlement once his health allows it.

