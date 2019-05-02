Patriots' D'Angelo Ross: Signs with Patriots
Ross signed a contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots also signed defensive end Nick Thurman on Thursday to help fill their 90-man roster. In his junior season at New Mexico, Ross started in 11 of the Lobos' 12 games at cornerback and logged 28 tackles and 11 pass breakups.
