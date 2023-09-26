Ekuale is feared to have suffered a torn biceps in Sunday's win over the Jets and is undergoing further tests to confirm the diagnosis, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Ekuale suffered the injury in the first half and was unable to return. Depending on the severity of the injury it's certainly possible the veteran nose tackle could be out for the remainder of the season, or at the least for several weeks. His absence would be a blow to the interior of the Patriots' defensive line, especially in regards to stopping the run.