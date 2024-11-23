Ekuale (elbow) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Miami.
Ekuale started the week with consecutive limited practices, but he finished strong with a full session Friday and will suit up for Sunday's AFC East clash. Ekuale has logged 13 tackles (five solo) over his last three outings since returning from a one-game absence due to an abdomen injury.
More News
-
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Active for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Active in defeat•
-
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Ready to go for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Logs limited session Wednesday•