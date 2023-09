Ekuale departed Sunday's game against the Jets with an elbow injury.

Ekuale logged one tackle before exiting during the first half of Sunday's contest. The 29-year-old has been a rotational nose tackle over the past two seasons for the Patriots. Starting nose tackle Godchaux (ankle) also left during the first half against the Jets, which will leave Christian Barmore to step up into a much larger role in the middle of New England's defense for the time being.