Ekuale was suspended for the first two games of the 2022 regular season for unspecified reasons on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ekuale is set to miss New England's first two games against the Dolphins and Steelers while serving his league-imposed suspension, but will still be allowed to participate in New England's training camp and preseason games. The 28-year-old was perhaps the most important player on the Patriots' practice squad last season, notching five tackles and two sacks on 96 defensive snaps over seven regular-season elevations, and played in the team's opening-round playoff loss to Buffalo. Ekuale, who was used primarily as a rotational pass rusher in sub packages last season, can still show his potential value while competing for a roster spot this offseason.