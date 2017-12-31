Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes Sunday

Amendola caught four of his seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.

With fellow wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder) presumably on track to return to action in the playoffs, Amendola figures to see less snaps than either Brandin Cooks or Chris Hogan, but he'll still bring modest PPR utility to the table, in his role out of the slot. In terms of his fantasy upside in playoff formats, Amendola's value is hit-or-miss, given that his weekly target share will be game-flow dependent.