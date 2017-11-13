Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes Sunday
Amendola (knee) logged 27 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
In the process, Amendola caught all four of his targets for 36 yards, with the absence of fellow wideout Chris Hogan not really yielding the Patriots' slot man any added opportunities in Week 10. Amendola's fantasy prospects could brighten next Sunday though, with a less daunting pass defense to contend with when the Patriots take on the Raiders in Mexico City.
