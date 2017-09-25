Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches three passes in return to action

Amendola (concussion/knee) was on the field for 32 of the Patriots' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

Amendola caught three of his five targets for 48 yards in the game and also handled the team's punt return duties Sunday. Now that he's past the injury issues that sidelined him in Week 2, Amendola is in line to continue to see his share of snaps and looks out of the slot in the Patriots offense, with starting wideouts Chris Hogan (59 snaps) and Brandin Cooks (58 snaps) slated to remain on the field on a more regular basis.