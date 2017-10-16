Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches three passes Sunday

Amendola was on the field for 29 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.

Amendola wasn't on the field as much as fellow wideouts Chris Hogan (63 snaps) and Brandin Cooks (66 snaps), but the veteran slot man remains a player QB Tom Brady isn't afraid to turn to in clutch situations. On Sunday, Amendola logged three catches on five targets for 40 yards, bringing his season totals up to 26 catches for 307 yards and a TD over the course of five games. Amendola continues to provide a degree of utility in PPR formats, but his ceiling in TD-heavy arrangements is capped by the presence of the team's other weapons on offense, notably Cooks, Hogan, TE Rob Gronkowski and RB Mike Gillislee.