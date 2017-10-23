Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches three passes Sunday
Amendola caught three of his four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
Amendola was on the field for 38 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in the game, which as usual was less work than fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan garnered. While the veteran slot man remains a player QB Tom Brady isn't afraid to turn to in key situations, Amendola's ceiling in TD-heavy formats remains limited by the presence of the team's other weapons on offense, specifically Cooks, Hogan, tight end Rob Gronkowski as well as running backs Mike Gillislee and Dion Lewis.
