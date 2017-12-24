Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches three passes Sunday

Amendola caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 37-16 win over the Bills.

Sunday's win was largely powered by the team's run game, led by Dion Lewis, who rushed for 129 yards. For the second game in a row, Amendola didn't make much of a fantasy splash, and in his current role in the offense, he brings modest PPR utility to the table, with the slot man's weekly target share game-flow dependent.