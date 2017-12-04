Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches two passes for 34 yards in Week 13

Amendola was on the field for 32 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In the process, Amendola caught two of his four targets for 34 yards, en route to his second straight modest fantasy output. Amendola still has the trust of QB Tom Brady, a reality that should result in more productive outings for him in the coming weeks, when game-flows require more of the veteran wideout's chain-moving skills than they did against the Bills on Sunday.