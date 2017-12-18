Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches two passes Sunday

Amendola caught two of his four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.

With Chris Hogan (shoulder) out Sunday, Amendola was on the field for 37 of the Patriots' 60 snaps on offense in Week 15, but the return of target-gobbling tight end Rob Gronkowski (nine catches on 13 targets) contributed to Amendola seeing less attention from QB Tom Brady than he did in Week 14, when the slot man hauled in six of nine targets for 76 yards. Looking ahead, Amendola figures to remain involved in the Patriots' passing attack next weekend against the Bills, but both Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks will continue to offer more fantasy upside.