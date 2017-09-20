Patriots' Danny Amendola: Cleared from concussion protocol
Amendola has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Amendola, who was forced out of the Patriots' season opener against the Chiefs in the second half, was thus able to participate in practice Wednesday. An official update on Amendola's status should be provided later in the day to detail the extent of his participation in practice. The report should also help clarify whether or not the wideout is still dealing with a knee issue, as was the case last week.
