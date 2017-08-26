Patriots' Danny Amendola: Could be called upon to help fill in for Edelman

Amendola logged 15 snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, hauling in both of his targets for 27 yards.

If teammate Julian Edelman tore his ACL, as feared, Amendola would presumably see a significant uptick in volume, given that his skill set in the short-to-intermediate passing game, and the level of on-field chemistry he enjoys with QB Tom Brady, most closely replicates what Edelman brings to the table. That said, as ESPN's Mike Reiss points out, the Patriots tend to manage Amendola's playing time in order to limit the veteran wideout's injury risk. With that in mind, if Edelman's injury is as serious as suspected, while it's reasonable to expect Amendola to emerge as a PPR option, we doubt he'll approach Edelman's production.