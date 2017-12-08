Patriots' Danny Amendola: Could help replace Gronk

Amendola could take on some extra work Monday against the Dolphins while Rob Gronkowski serves a one-game suspension, Jeff Howe of The Boston Herald reports.

Amendola has a mixed track record over the years without Gronkowski in the lineup, but the veteran slot receiver did come up big when his teammate missed Week 4 against the Bucs, catching all eight of his targets for 77 yards while logging a season-high snap share of 74 percent. On the other hand, Amendola was essentially invisible last season until the Super Bowl, even though Gronkowski missed the second half of the year. With Chris Hogan (shoulder) potentially returning and the Patriots boasting a strong rushing attack, Amendola makes for a risky Week 14 start.