Patriots' Danny Amendola: Dealing with knee issue
Amendola missed practice Wednesday with a knee issue.
It remains to be seen if Amendola's absence Wednesday is simply maintenance-related, or an injury that could impact him Sunday against the Chargers. We'll revisit his status no later than Thursday, seeking added clarity on that front. Amendola was on the field for 38 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Week 7's 23-7 win over the Falcons, en route to catching three of his four targets for 17 yards.
