Patriots' Danny Amendola: Exits Sunday game
Amendola (dehydration) is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With the Patriots up big in the game, which is being played in the high altitude of Mexico City, Amendola may end up being held out as a precaution. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Amendola had caught six of his seven targets for 51 yards and a TD.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Returns to Sunday game•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes Sunday•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.