Patriots' Danny Amendola: Exits Sunday's game

Amendola (dehydration) is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With the Patriots up big in the game, which is being played in the context of the high altitude of Mexico City, Amendola may end up being held out as a precaution. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Amendola had caught six of his seven targets for 51 yards and a TD.