Patriots' Danny Amendola: Expected to play Sunday

The Patriots expect Amendola (knee) to play Sunday against the Broncos, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Amendola's knee injury limited him in practice throughout the week, prompting the Patriots to label him as questionable ahead of the Week 10 matchup. The slot man doesn't appear to be in much danger of missing the contest, however, and could see his role within the Patriots' offense grow Sunday with the team down a key target in Chris Hogan (shoulder).