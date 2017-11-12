Patriots' Danny Amendola: Expected to play Sunday
The Patriots expect Amendola (knee) to play Sunday against the Broncos, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Amendola's knee injury limited him in practice throughout the week, prompting the Patriots to label him as questionable ahead of the Week 10 matchup. The slot man doesn't appear to be in much danger of missing the contest, however, and could see his role within the Patriots' offense grow Sunday with the team down a key target in Chris Hogan (shoulder).
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Practices all week, but listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Logs 32 snaps in Week 8•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable, but says he will play•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...