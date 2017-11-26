Patriots' Danny Amendola: Expected to suit up Sunday
Amendola (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
An official ruling on Amendola's status should come 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, but the wideout has never been considered in much jeopardy of missing the game, despite practicing in a limited fashion all week. With Chris Hogan (shoulder) sidelined for a third consecutive game, Amendola could continue to benefit from added looks after parlaying a season-high nine targets in the Week 11 win over the Raiders into eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Returns to Sunday game•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Exits Sunday game•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....