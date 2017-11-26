Patriots' Danny Amendola: Expected to suit up Sunday

Amendola (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

An official ruling on Amendola's status should come 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, but the wideout has never been considered in much jeopardy of missing the game, despite practicing in a limited fashion all week. With Chris Hogan (shoulder) sidelined for a third consecutive game, Amendola could continue to benefit from added looks after parlaying a season-high nine targets in the Week 11 win over the Raiders into eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.