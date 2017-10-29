Patriots' Danny Amendola: Game-time call Sunday
Amendola (knee) will be a game-time call Sunday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Amendola hyperextended his knee during a punt return last Sunday versus the Falcons, precipitating a DNP/limited/limited practice regimen prior to this contest. While he declared himself "good to go" after Friday's session, it appears as if a decision on his Week 8 availability will be determined by a pregame workout. Expect Amendola's status to receive clarification upon the release of the Patriots' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.
