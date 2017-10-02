Patriots' Danny Amendola: Hauls in six passes

Amendola caught six of his seven targets for 42 yards and a TD in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.

Amendola was on the field for 36 of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense Sunday and while he's not out there as much as fellow wideouts Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks, he continues to be a player that QB Tom Brady leans on in clutch situations. ESPN's Mike Reiss relays that of Amendola's six catches in Week 4, four resulted in either a first down or touchdown. The veteran slot man thus maintains PPR utility as Thursday's road tilt against the Buccaneers approaches.