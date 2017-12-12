Patriots' Danny Amendola: Leads team in receiving

Amendola caught six of nine targets for 76 yards in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Amendola led the Patriots across the board in receiving on a night when the team's passing game as a whole struggled with Brandin Cooks blanketed and Rob Gronkowski suspended. With those two nearly non-factors, Amendola was able to produce his third game of over 75 yards this season, and also caught a pass of 25-plus yards for the second straight game. Although New England figures to get Cooks more involved while welcoming Gronk back this Sunday in Pittsburgh, Amendola's outing Monday gives him decent momentum in advance of that contest.