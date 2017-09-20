Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday
Amendola (concussion/knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The Patriots' injury report is looking pretty robust this week, with nine players limited Wednesday and three listed as non-participants. Also limited Wednesday were fellow wideouts Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan, who were both dinged up in Week 2. As for Amendola, his return to the practice field bodes well for his status for Sunday's game against the Texans and if he is able to return to action this weekend, he'd be in line to see some Tom Brady targets out of the slot, thus making him of interest in PPR formats.
