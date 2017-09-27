Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday
Amendola (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Amendola is past the concussion that kept him out of action in Week 2 and is now managing a knee issue. Though he may end up listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, there's nothing to suggest that the slot wideout's Week 4 status is in danger. Amendola was on the field for 31 of the Patriots' 64 snaps on offense in last weekend's 36-33 win over the Texans, en route to catching three of his five targets for 48 yards.
