Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday
Amendola (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Prior to the Patriots' bye, Amendola was on the field for 32 of the Patriots' 86 snaps on offense in Week 8's 21-13 win over the Chargers, so we'd imagine that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. With Chris Hogan (shoulder) looking very iffy this week, Amendola could see some added looks in the Patriots' offense Sunday night against the Broncos, who fell to the Eagles by a 51-23 score this past weekend, with QB Carson Wentz tossing four TDs in the process.
