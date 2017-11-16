Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday
Amendola (knee) was limited at Wednesdays practice.
Amendola was limited at practice all of last week, but still suited up for Week 10's win over the Broncos. There's no reason to believe that his limitations this Wednesday put him in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Raiders, but we'll let you know if that assessment changes.
