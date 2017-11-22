Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday
Amendola (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Amendola has been limited at practice of late, but there's no reason to believe that his Week 12 status is in any danger. The same cannot be said of fellow wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder), who missed Wednesday's practice. If Hogan remains sidelined this weekend, Amendola figures to be busy Sunday against the Dolphins.
