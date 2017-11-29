Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday
Amendola (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Given that Amendola has been limited at practice lately, we'll operate under the assumption that his status for Sunday's game against the Bills is not in question. The same can't be said of fellow wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder), who did not practice Wednesday. In the event that Hogan remains sidelined this weekend, Amendola, while working in the slot, figures to be in a decent position to bounce back from his one-catch effort against the Dolphins in Week 12.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: One catch in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up for Sunday's contest•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...