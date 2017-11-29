Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday

Amendola (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Given that Amendola has been limited at practice lately, we'll operate under the assumption that his status for Sunday's game against the Bills is not in question. The same can't be said of fellow wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder), who did not practice Wednesday. In the event that Hogan remains sidelined this weekend, Amendola, while working in the slot, figures to be in a decent position to bounce back from his one-catch effort against the Dolphins in Week 12.