Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as active

Amendola (concussion/knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

With Julian Edelman on IR and RB Rex Burkhead inactive Sunday, Amendola is a candidate to garner his share of looks out of the slot in Week 3. Keep in mind, however, that the Patriots could consider a course of managing the veteran wideout's in-game snaps to some degree, considering Amendola's injury history.