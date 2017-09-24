Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as active
Amendola (concussion/knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With Julian Edelman on IR and RB Rex Burkhead inactive Sunday, Amendola is a candidate to garner his share of looks out of the slot in Week 3. Keep in mind, however, that the Patriots could consider a course of managing the veteran wideout's in-game snaps to some degree, considering Amendola's injury history.
