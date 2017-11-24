Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable after practicing all week

Amendola (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

We'd be very surprised if Amendola wasn't available in Week 12 and with Chris Hogan (shoulder) still sidelined, both Amendola and fellow wideout Brandin Cooks figure to be busy in Sunday's contest.

