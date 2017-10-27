Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable, but says he will play
Though officially listed as questionable by the Patriots, Amendola (knee) said Friday that he's "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
A hyperextended knee that Amendola suffered on a punt return last weekend caused the wideout to sit out practice Wednesday, but back-to-back limited sessions since then have put him on track to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 PM ET home game. He'll continue to see less snaps than fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan, but assuming no setbacks, Amendola's role as the team's slot man should yield his share of looks, thus affording him utility in PPR formats. In six outings to date, he's parlayed an average of six targets per game into 4.8 catches for 54 yards, to go along with one touchdown in that span.
