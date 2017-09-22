Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable, but says he's good to go
Though the Patriots list Amendola (concussion/knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, the wideout relayed Friday that he is good to go for the contest, WEEI.com reports.
The Patriots' Week 3 injury report is robust, with 11 players listed as questionable. Of that group, we suspect that Amendola is among those closer to the old "probable" injury designation shed by the NFL prior to last season. With Julian Edelman on IR and RB Rex Burkhead out, Amendola is a candidate to garner a healthy dose of looks out of the slot Sunday. That said, it's conceivable that the Patriots may consider a course of managing the veteran wideout's in-game reps to a degree, with Amendola's injury history in mind.
