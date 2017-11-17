Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Amendola (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Though Amendola was limited at practice all of last week, he still suited up for the Patriots' Week 10 contest against the Broncos. That's a scenario that we expect to be repeated versus the Raiders in Mexico City on Sunday. With fellow receiver Chris Hogan ruled out again, Amendola's fantasy prospects could brighten in Week 11, with a less daunting pass defense to contend with. While logging 27 snaps in last Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, Amendola hauled in all four of his targets for 36 yards.
