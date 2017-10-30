Patriots' Danny Amendola: Logs 32 snaps in Week 8

Amendola (knee) was on the field for 32 of the Patriots' 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In the process, Amendola hauled in two of his six targets for 14 yards. The veteran slot man headed into the contest with a questionable tag thanks to a hyperextended knee that he suffered in Week 7. With that in mind, Amendola will surely benefit from the Patriots' Week 9 bye and could see his profile in the team's offense expand in Week 10 if Chris Hogan (shoulder) is unavailable for the team's evening road tilt against the Broncos on Nov. 12.