Patriots' Danny Amendola: Notches reception in loss

Amendola secured his only target for six yards in Saturday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Texans.

Amendola's place on the final roster was deemed to be significantly secure earlier this summer, but with a deep roster of pass catchers, nothing is ultimately certain until final cuts. The veteran wideout wasn't the subject of much attention Saturday, but no Patriots front-line receiver saw more than one target. He'll look to bump up his production in next Friday's battle against the Lions.