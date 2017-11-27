Patriots' Danny Amendola: One catch in Week 12 win
Amendola (knee) brought in one of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins. He also fumbled once and returned three punts for four yards.
Amendola was somewhat of the forgotten man on an afternoon when Brandin Cooks and Rob Gronkowski combined for 11 receptions for 165 yards and three scores. The veteran possession man has posted receiving yardage totals in the teens in three of his past five games, but as with many other of the Patriots' skill position players, his numbers could also bounce right back on any given week. Amendola will look to do precisely that against the Bills in Week 13.
