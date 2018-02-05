Patriots' Danny Amendola: Paces all pass catchers in SB loss
Amendola brought in eight of 11 targets for 152 yards during the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
Both Amendola's reception and receiving yardage totals paced all receivers, and he also had a team-high 50-yard catch down the left sideline on a blown coverage late in the first quarter. The sure-handed pass catcher's effort Sunday capped off a spectacular postseason, one that saw him bring in 26 of 33 targets for 348 yards and two touchdowns over three games. The 32-year-old's regular season was solid in its own right, as he eclipsed the 60-catch mark for the fourth time in his career while posting his third-highest receiving yardage total (659) and converting a career-best 39 of his grabs into first downs. Amendola is slated to be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, but given his value to the Patriots and the premium the team typically places on continuity, he's certainly a candidate for return.
