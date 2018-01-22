Patriots' Danny Amendola: Pair of TD grabs in conference-clinching win

Amendola brought in seven of nine targets for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-20 AFC championship game win over the Jaguars. He completed his sole pass attempt for 20 yards, rushed once for three yards and gained 25 yards on two punt returns.

Amendola paced the Patriots in targets while sharing the team lead in receptions with Dion Lewis, and he even had a nifty 20-yard completion to the latter on a trick play that culminated in a lost fumble. However, it was his outstanding work in the red zone that helped vault New England into its second straight Super Bowl. The veteran possession man capped off two fourth-quarter scoring drives with touchdown grabs, the first a nine-yarder with 8:44 remaining. Amendola had a total of three catches during that march, but the highlight of his afternoon was a beauty of a leaping four-yard scoring reception two possessions later in which he just managed to keep both feet inbounds in the back of the end zone. That subsequent touchdown, which came with 2:48 remaining, ultimately proved to be the game-winner. Through two postseason games, Amendola has now brought in 18 of 22 targets for 196 yards and Sunday's two touchdowns, making him Tom Brady's top target overall during that span. If star tight end Rob Gronkowski is unable to recover from the head injury that knocked him out of Sunday's contest by the time Super Bowl LII rolls around in two weeks, Amendola should see an even more expanded role than usual in that game.