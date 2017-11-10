Patriots' Danny Amendola: Practices all week, but listed as questionable
Amendola (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Broncos after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Amendola worked through a hyperextended knee in Week 8 and then was afforded some added rest time last week with the Patriots on bye. Despite the official questionable designation for Sunday night's contest, we suspect that the veteran pass catcher is closer to the "probable" injury status that the NFL once utilized but has since ditched. With fellow wideout Chris Hogan out this week, it's not hard to imagine Amendola seeing his share of Week 10 targets out of the slot, while Phillip Dorsett sees an uptick in snaps on the outside opposite Brandin Cooks.
