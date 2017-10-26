Patriots' Danny Amendola: Present for practice Thursday
Amendola (knee) was present for Thursday's walk-through practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
We'll have to see how the Patriots officially classify Amendola's participation, but a limited or full designation would suggest that the wideout is trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
