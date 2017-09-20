Play

Patriots' Danny Amendola: Present for practice Wednesday

Amendola (concussion/knee) was present for practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots should provide an update later Wednesday regarding the extent of Amendola's participation level in practice. The wideout's presence on the field in any capacity nonetheless bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Texans after sitting out the Patriots' Week 2 victory over the Saints.

