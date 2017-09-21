Patriots' Danny Amendola: Remains limited at practice

Amendola (concussion/knee) was once again limited at Thursday's practice.

Look for Amendola to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, though we'd expect him to play in the contest barring any setbacks. With PPR stalwart Julian Edelman on IR and RB Rex Burkhead iffy for Week 3, Amendola could conceivably return to a healthy dose of looks out of the slot Sunday. That said, it's possible the Patriots may embark on a course of managing the veteran wideout's in-game reps, with the idea of keeping him healthy for the long-haul.