Patriots' Danny Amendola: Returns to Sunday's game

Amendola (dehydration) returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Amendola had been deemed questionable to return to the game by the Patriots, but was able to return to the contest after re-hydrating. He's playing a key role in the Patriots' Week 11 offense, with fellow wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder) sidelined.

